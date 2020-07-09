Mötley Crüe, Five Finger Death Punch Headline Better Noise Music Festival

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Better Noise has teamed up with LiveXLive to launch the Better Noise Music Festival, a virtual music event featuring some of the top names in rock.
The festival, which will air on July 16th, features a lineup that includes Mötley Crüe, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Awolnation, Cory Marks, Dirty Heads, The Hu, Bad Wolves and Bleeker, among others.
The virtual festival will also include archival performances, artist messages and sneak peeks at two Better Noise Films projects slated for the fall: Sno Babies and The Retaliators.
The event will be hosted in partnership with LiveXLive and simulcast on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Twitter.
The festival will serve as a benefit the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI) to provide support services for those in early recovery from a substance use disorder.
The full lineup:
Mötley Crüe
Five Finger Death Punch
Papa Roach
Awolnation
Cory Marks
Dirty Heads
The Hu
Bad Wolves
Escape The Fate
From Ashes To New
Fire From The Gods
Bleeker
Tuk Smith
Islander
All Good Things
Hyro The Hero
Eva Under Fire
Nevrlands
Little Stranger
Tempt
With Marshall Records artists
The Bottom Line
and
Thousand Thoughts