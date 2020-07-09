Mötley Crüe, Five Finger Death Punch Headline Better Noise Music Festival

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Better Noise has teamed up with LiveXLive to launch the Better Noise Music Festival, a virtual music event featuring some of the top names in rock.

The festival, which will air on July 16th, features a lineup that includes Mötley Crüe, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Awolnation, Cory Marks, Dirty Heads, The Hu, Bad Wolves and Bleeker, among others.

The virtual festival will also include archival performances, artist messages and sneak peeks at two Better Noise Films projects slated for the fall: Sno Babies and The Retaliators.

The event will be hosted in partnership with LiveXLive and simulcast on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Twitter.

The festival will serve as a benefit the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI) to provide support services for those in early recovery from a substance use disorder.

The full lineup:

Mötley Crüe

Five Finger Death Punch

Papa Roach

Awolnation

Cory Marks

Dirty Heads

The Hu

Bad Wolves

Escape The Fate

From Ashes To New

Fire From The Gods

Bleeker

Tuk Smith

Islander

All Good Things

Hyro The Hero

Eva Under Fire

Nevrlands

Little Stranger

Tempt

With Marshall Records artists

The Bottom Line

and

Thousand Thoughts