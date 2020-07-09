Newport Folk To Host Folk On Revival Weekend

NEWPORT, RI (CelebrityAccess) — While the Newport Folk Festival is on hiatus this year, like much of the rest of the live music world, that doesn’t mean there won’t be music.

On Thursday, organizers for the Newport Folk Festival announced they will be bringing music to fans with the Folk On Revival Weekend, with radio broadcasts from over 60 years of archived sets, ticketed webcast concerts, and a very special film to close the weekend.

The ticketed events will feature previously unreleased live performances from artists such as Mavis Staples, Deer Tick, Leon Bridges, Roger Waters & Lucius, Sharon Van Etten, Jim James, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Tom Morello, Phoebe Bridgers, Trombone Shorty, Langhorne Slim, Molly Tuttle, Ben Harper, Joe Henry and more.

Fans can also tune in to WFUV, WMVY and WEXT over the weekend to listen to broadcasts of archival sets from the Newport Folk Festival vaults.

“In the history of this festival, there has never been a time like we’re in now,” says Executive Producer Jay Sweet. “A global pandemic shuttering our plans to congregate before quickly shifting into the biggest civil rights movement in over 50 years. Many of our lives have drastically changed, financially, emotionally, and/or irrevocably. It has been painful for many of us, on the front lines fighting the pandemic, on the front lines fighting social injustice and especially for those losing loved ones along the way.”

“While it was an emotional gut punch to cancel the festival in a year where it is so clearly needed, we felt it was imperative to our community to do something. Music has always brought our family together, even when we’re divided. The Newport stage has always been a sanctuary for artists to speak their minds on the times in front of us, not with merely one voice alone, but many in unison. This year’s Newport is no exception, collectively representing what it feels like to be human in today’s world by amplifying our convictions. For 2020 these voices will be our megaphone, these events our stage,” Sweet added.