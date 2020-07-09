The Performing Arts Alliance Urges The Arts Community To Contact Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The Performing Arts Alliance called on the music industry and its supports to contact congress to advocate for financial relief for the arts sector amid the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve published their full call to action below:

During the month of July, House and Senate negotiators will shape a new approach to the expiring Paycheck Protection Program and pandemic unemployment benefits. Legislators will also consider enhanced charitable giving incentives, dedicated stimulus funding, and other policies to support workers, employers, and communities.

As Congress increasingly considers targeted approaches to the next COVID-19 policy package, it is essential that we all work together to seek full eligibility for relief. Today, we ask that you consider taking the following actions:

View the updated key requests on Arts & COVID-19 policy campaign here. A template (which you may personalize) is available for your immediate use.

Know your issues. Forgivable loans, renewed pandemic unemployment benefits, and charitable giving incentives are just a few of the topics on the table. Education funding, broadband access, and policies that support workplace and public health will all influence the capacity of nonprofits to meet their mission. Personalized messages matter to policy leaders and are sometimes the only ones that staff will read, so consider which issues resonate most, focus in on them, and tell your story.

Partner up and engage locally. Your local partners in the arts and nonprofit sectors are carrying these same requests to Congress, so consider partnering with them to reach out to Congressional offices. And, just last week, the U.S. Conference of Mayors adopted a resolution echoing the request for arts COVID-19 relief. Consider how you and your local arts groups can partner with others at the state and local level to increase your advocacy impact.

Share, and stay tuned. Let your Performing Arts Alliance member group know when you hear a response from your members of Congress. PAA Member organizations are directly engaged in dialogue with key Congressional offices and will be closely monitoring policy proposals under consideration as they evolve.

Your ongoing advocacy will make a difference. Please continue to check the Performing Arts Alliance COVID-19 Resources page for additional information from our members.