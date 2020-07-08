Elton John Reschedules Farewell Tour For 2021

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Elton John has pulled the plug on all of his remaining 2020 tour dates and announced an updated itinerary which starts in mid-2021.

In a statement, John wrote:

“Rescheduling my concerts is never a decision taken lightly, but my priority is always the safety of all parties including my tour crew, the venue staff and of course you, my amazing fans.”

“It breaks my heart that we have had to reschedule the 2020 dates we were all looking forward to so much, but my team and I have been working diligently on rescheduled plans for 2021.”

“As you can imagine, touring is a huge undertaking so we have needed time to sort through all the details to make sure we can visit every city and play every show we already have on sale. Thank you for your patience whilst we have been doing this.”

“I look forward to continuing the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour next year and seeing you by my side once again, as you have been for so many years throughout my blessed career.”

The tour, which was billed as Sir Elton’s final major concert run, was due to kick off on Sept. 5th, 2020 at Lanxess Arena, in Cologne but will now get underway at Mercedes@Benz Arena in Berlin on Sept. 1st, 2021.

Ticketholders of the rescheduled performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

Wed 1 Sept 2021 @ Mercedes@Benz Arena, Berlin

[rescheduled from 17 Oct 2020]

Fri 3 Sept 2021 @ Mercedes@Benz Arena, Berlin

[rescheduled from 18 Oct 2020]

Sat 4 Sept 2021 @ Mercedes@Benz Arena, Berlin

[rescheduled from 20 Oct 2020]

Thur 7 Sept 2021 @ Lanxess Arena, Cologne

[rescheduled from 5 Sept 2020]

Wed 8 Sept 2021 @ Lanxess Arena, Cologne

[rescheduled from 22 Oct 2020]

Sat 11 Sept 2021 @ Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg

[rescheduled from 12 Sept 2020]

Sun 12 Sept 2021 @ Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg

[rescheduled from 13 Sept 2020]

Tue 14 Sept 2021 @ Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg

[rescheduled from 15 Sept 2020]

Fri 17 Sept 2021 @ Tele2 Arena, Stockholm

[rescheduled from 18 Sept 2020]

Sat 18 Sept 2021 @ Tele2 Arena, Stockholm

[rescheduled from 19 Sept 2020]

Tue 21 Sept 2021 @ Hartwall Arena, Helsinki

[rescheduled from 22 Sept 2020]

Wed 22 Sept 2021 @ Hartwall Arena, Helsinki

[rescheduled from 23 Sept 2020]

Sat 25 Sept 2021 @ Telenor Arena, Oslo

[rescheduled from 26 Sept 2020]

Sun 26 Sept 2021 @ Telenor Arena, Oslo

[rescheduled from 27 Sept 2020]

Thur 30 Sept 2021 @ Lanxess Arena, Cologne

[rescheduled from 23 Oct 2020]

Tue 5 Oct 2021 @ Hallenstadion, Zurich

[rescheduled from 6 Oct 2020]

Wed 6 Oct 2021 @ Hallenstadion, Zurich

[rescheduled from 7 Oct 2020]

Sun 10 Oct 2021 @ AccorHotels Arena, Paris

[rescheduled from 10 Oct 2020]

Tue 12 Oct 2021 @ AccorHotels Arena, Paris

[rescheduled from 11 Oct 2020]

Wed 13 Oct 2021 @ AccorHotels Arena, Paris

[rescheduled from 13 Oct 2020]

Sat 16 Oct 2021 @ Sportpaleis, Antwerp

[rescheduled from 8 Sept 2020]

Sun 17 Oct 2021 @ Sportpaleis, Antwerp

[rescheduled from 9 Sept 2020]

Fri 22 Oct 2021 @ Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona

[rescheduled from 2 Oct 2020]

Sat 23 Oct 2021 @ Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona

[rescheduled from 3 Oct 2020]

Sat 30 Oct 2021 @ Manchester Arena, Manchester

[rescheduled from 28 Nov 2020]

Tue 2 Nov 2021 @ The O2, London

[rescheduled from 2 Nov 2020]

Wed 3 Nov 2021 @ The O2, London

[rescheduled from 4 Nov 2020]

Fri 5 Nov 2021 @ First Direct Arena, Leeds

[rescheduled from 7 Dec 2020]

Sun 7 Nov 2021 @ The O2, London

[rescheduled from 6 Nov 2020]

Tue 9 Nov 2021 @ The O2, London

[rescheduled from 2 Dec 2020]

Wed 10 Nov 2021 @ The O2, London

[rescheduled from 9 Dec 2020]

Fri 12 Nov 2021 @ The O2, London

[rescheduled from 7 Nov 2020]

Sun 14 Nov 2021 @ The O2, London

[rescheduled from 14 Dec 2020]

Tue 16 Nov 2021 @ The O2, London

[rescheduled from 16 Dec 2020]

Wed 17 Nov 2021 @ The O2, London

[rescheduled from 17 Dec 2020]

Fri 19 Nov 2021 @ Arena, Manchester

[rescheduled from 12 Dec 2020]

Sun 21 Nov 2021 @ Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

[rescheduled from 11 Nov 2020]

Tue 23 Nov 2021 @ Utilita Arena, Birmingham

[rescheduled from 9 Nov 2020]

Sat 27 Nov 2021 @ M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

[rescheduled from 13 Nov 2020]

Sun 28 Nov 2021 @ M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

[rescheduled from 14 Nov 2020]

Wed 1 Dec 2021 @ Arena, Manchester

[rescheduled from 17 Nov 2020]

Fri 3 Dec 2021 @ 3Arena, Dublin

[rescheduled from 4 Dec 2020]

Sat 4 Dec 2021 @ 3Arena, Dublin

[rescheduled from 5 Dec 2020]

Mon 6 Dec 2021 @ The SSE Arena, Belfast

[rescheduled from 30 Nov 2020]

Thu 9 Dec 2021 @ P&J Live, Aberdeen

[rescheduled from 20 Nov 2020]

Fri 10 Dec 2021 @ P&J Live, Aberdeen

[rescheduled from 21 Nov 2020]

Mon 13 Dec 2021 @ The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

[rescheduled from 24 Nov 2020]

Tue 14 Dec 2021 @ The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

[rescheduled from 25 Nov 2020]