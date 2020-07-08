Samantha Moy Named Head Of Station For The BBC’s Radio 6 Music

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The BBC announced that Samantha Moy has been promoted to serve as the new Head of Station for BBC Radio 6 Music, effective August 17th.

“I’m privileged and honored to be appointed to lead BBC Radio 6 Music – a radio station made for and made by music lovers,” Moy said in a statement.

“The relationship with our audience has gone from strength to strength, as our brilliant presenters, supported by our talented production teams, have provided the perfect combination of music, conversation and connection during these challenging times. I’m proud to lead this fantastically creative and inspiring team, who I know feel as passionately about 6 Music as I do,” she added.

Moy will step in to the role vacated by Paul Rodgers, who announced that is leaving the BBC this summer.

Prior to her promotion, Moy served as 6 Music’s Head of Content Commissioning since 2018, having previously worked as the station’s Network Editor. During her tenure, she commissioned the Stay Home Rave Safe Saturday series, The Wu-Tang Clan Radio Show, the Rose D’or and New York Festival Radio award winning Amazing Grace and the Independent Venue Week Tour.

As well, Moy also leads on the annual 6 Music Festival, which was held in Camden earlier this year.

Moy started her in radio at London’s Kiss 100 before she joined an independent production company developing content for the BBC’s Radio 1, Radio 2 and World Service.

She officially joined the BBC in 2002 as the producer of the Evening Session, Jo Whiley and the Live Lounge, The Chris Moyles Show, Greg James and Annie Mac amongst others.

Moy also did a stint as Event Producer at the BBC Electric Proms in 2008-2009, which was broadcast on both BBC TV and radio.