Report: Spotify To Launch In Russia On July 15th

MOSCOW (CelebrityAccess) — Streaming music giant Spotify is reportedly planning its long-anticipated launch in Russia next week.

According to Music Business Worldwide, which first reported the launch, multiple senior music industry sources said that Spotify was gearing up to launch in Russia in July 15th.

The launch will be Spotify’s first major expansion into a new market since it launched in India last year.

AS MBW noted, Russia was the fastest-growing international market for music in 2019, with revenue up by more than 50% from the previous year.

Spotify is also eyeing a potential expansion into South Korea as well, MBW reported.