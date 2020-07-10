Eddie Vedder’s ALS Challenge Trick Shot

(CelebrityAccess) — Eddie Vedder, frontman of the legendary alt-rock band Pearl Jam, showed off some of his other rather impressive skills as part of the ALS challenge.

Vedder accepted the challenge from Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations, Theo Epstein’s to help support the fight against ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Epstein challenged Vedder to complete trick shot as part of Epstein’s #TrickShot4Snowy challenge, and Vedder, admittedly, delivered.

For his trick shot, Vedder mounted a surf board towed behind a motor boat and as he rode the wake, with a baseball bat in hand, someone pitched a baseball in his direction, which he managed to connect with.

The icing on the cake for Vedder was that he managed to stay upright on the board, even with the balance complications of swinging at the baseball.

Having completed the task, Vedder then made his own challenge to his bandmate, bassist Jeff Ament, and retired hockey star Chris Chelios.