Bad Bunny Named ASCAP’s Latin Music Songwriter Of The Year

(CelebrityAccess) — The 2020 ASCAP Latin Music Awards, which took place virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, have crowned Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny as the ASCAP Latin music songwriter of the year.

Hosted by Greeicy and Mike Bahía, El Premio ASCAP 2020 was presented as a series of acceptance speeches, unboxing videos, photos and performances shared via social media from Latin music artists such as Marc Anthony, Descemer Bueno, Pedro Capó, Desmond Child, Jhay Cortez, Darrell, Natalia Lafourcade, Lunay, Silverio Lozada, Rudy Pérez, Julio Ramírez (of Reik), Alexander Rangel, Mauricio Rengifo, Piso 21, Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra, among other winners and special guests.

Other winners for 2020 included Romeo Santos, who was named songwriter/artist of the year and Daddy Yankee, who took Latin song of the year for his hit “Con Calma” featuring Snow.

Universal Music Publishing Group was lauded as publisher of the year, while Kobalt Music Publishing picked up the win for indie music publisher for 2020.

“Latin music – your music – is some of the most popular music in the world. That’s because its rhythms, passion, honesty and deep love for both tradition and transcending borders speaks to all of us – no matter what language we speak,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams in his introductory remarks.

A complete list of winners can be found on the ASCAP website: ascap.com/latinawards20.