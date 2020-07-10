Deftones Reschedule For The Summer Of 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Deftones announced the dates for their rescheduled tour, which is now set to hit the road in August in North American in August 2021.

The tour, which was originally planned to start this month, was postponed like everything else in the touring world with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The updated tour kicks off on August 12, 2021 at the Armory in Minneapolis and runs for 26 dates before concluding at Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center in Portland on Sept. 22nd.

French heavy metalers Gojira and performance artist/songwriter Poppy are lined up for support on the run.

In a statement published to their social media, Deftones apologized for the delayed tour and prompted fans with tickets who can’t make the new dates to seek refunds from Live Nation.

Deftones 2021 North American Tour

August 12 ­– Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

August 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

August 15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

August 19 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach

August 20 – Laval, QC, Canada @ Place Bell

August 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

August 24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

August 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

August 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh

September 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 3 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

September 8 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

September 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

September 22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center