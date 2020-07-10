Deftones Reschedule For The Summer Of 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Deftones announced the dates for their rescheduled tour, which is now set to hit the road in August in North American in August 2021.
The tour, which was originally planned to start this month, was postponed like everything else in the touring world with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The updated tour kicks off on August 12, 2021 at the Armory in Minneapolis and runs for 26 dates before concluding at Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center in Portland on Sept. 22nd.
French heavy metalers Gojira and performance artist/songwriter Poppy are lined up for support on the run.
In a statement published to their social media, Deftones apologized for the delayed tour and prompted fans with tickets who can’t make the new dates to seek refunds from Live Nation.
Deftones 2021 North American Tour
August 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
August 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
August 15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
August 19 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach
August 20 – Laval, QC, Canada @ Place Bell
August 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
August 24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
August 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
August 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh
September 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park
September 3 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
September 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
September 8 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
September 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
September 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
September 21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
September 22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center