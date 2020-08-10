Mohegan Sun Arena To Host Bellator MMA, Showtime Boxing PPV During The Pandemic

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Mohegan Sun Arena announced that it has partnered with SHOWTIME Sports and Bellator MMA for a historic residency that will see the arena serving as the broadcast center for a string of nationally televised events.

As part of this relationship, Mohegan Sun will host a series of major Premier Boxing Champions that will be broadcast on Showtime and Showtime PPV, and mixed martial arts (MMA) fights from Bellator MMA.

The deal will also see Mohegan Sun Arena and its team continue to work during the pandemic, making it one of few major venues in North America to continue hosting events amid the shutdown.

The events will be conducted under strict safety protocols and without live audiences at the arena. Both Showtime and Bellator selected the Mohegan Sun Arena in part due to its health and safety practices, and versatile, broadcast-friendly arena.

Showtime Championship Boxing kicked off on August 1st with a bout between Angelo Leo, who bested Tramaine Williams to claim the vacant Jr. Featherweight World Championship.

dditional Premier Boxing Champions events slated for SHOWTIME from Mohegan Sun Arena include David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo on Saturday, August 15th, Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha on Saturday, September 19th and a SHOWTIME PPV doubleheader featuring the twin brothers Jermell and Jermall Charlo in separate world championship main events.

Upcoming Bellator MMA events, broadcast on Paramount Network and DAZN, include Bellator 243: Chandler vs. Henderson 2 tonight, Friday, August 7th, Bellator 244 on Friday, August 21st and Bellator 245 on Friday, September 11th broadcast live from the Mohegan Sun Arena.

In an interview with Encore, Tom Cantone, President of Sports & Entertainment for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment shed some light on how the high profile events landed at the arena.

“Well it all started back in March when we closed, I sat in my office surrounded by 8 million square feet of darkness, thinking of ways to stay relevant during this unprecedented time. My entire team was furloughed so I was also thinking of ways to bring them back. One thought was to reached out to our friends at Viacom with the idea of a no fans broadcast center for their sports brands and after many hurdles including COVID we made an historic residency partnership for Showtime Boxing and Bellator MAA,” Cantone said.

“They could have gone to Vegas or LA because the Bubble they created, as all sports is now doing, is a secured environment and would work anywhere for broadcasting. We are now on live national television every week seen on Paramount Network and Showtime and various other streaming and social and media outlets they run throughout the globe. Ratings were double digits.”

“I think it was a combination of a good relationship and a great team to back it up here at MS. To think we are now the only venue in America doing live events is an incredible endorsement for our team and leadership in the industry. it’ll rank up there as a big Coup for MS. We found a way to beat the pandemic. Crazy stuff,” he added.

“It’s quite a story one I will remember forever. When I heard them say Live From Mohegan Sun Arena I got a little emotional as I saw my crew and people clapping and remembered sitting in my office all alone wishing for this day to come true. And like magic it did,” Cantone continued.