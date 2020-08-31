US Visa Fees For Musicians Just Increased 50%

(Hypebot) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is set tp impose steep increases to some of its filing fees for musicians entering the country, including for O and P artist visas applications filed by U.S. nonprofit arts organizations.

The filing fee for O petitions will increase by 53% from $460 to $705 per petition and utilize a new Form I-129O

The filing fee for P petitions will increase by 51% from $460 to $695 per petition with a new Form I-129MISC

Beneficiaries will be capped at 25 people per petition

Premium Processing will lengthen to a window of 15 federal working days rather than calendar days

For complete details and to get updates, visit Artists from Abroad.