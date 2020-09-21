Spectra Names David DiSalvo Director Of Sales At Owensboro Convention Center

OWENSBORO, KY (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company Spectra announced that David DiSalvo has been appointed as Director of Sales at the Spectra-managed Owensboro Convention Center.

A native of Pittsburgh, PA, DiSalvo more than two decades of experience in facilities management and hospitality to his new role at the OCC.

Most recently, he served as s the Director of Sales at the Kalahari Resort in Mount Pocono, PA. His other experience includes stints in the Bluegrass state as Director of Sales and Marketing for the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, KY.

“When looking at candidates for this position, Dave really accelerated to the top of the list with his vast experience in multiple areas of tourism. He truly understands what it takes to lead a successful team, and we look forward to working with our hospitality partners to bring quality events to Owensboro,” commented Laura Alexander, General Manager.

“Dave brings a strong resume of successful experience. I look forward to working with him and General Manager, Laura Alexander to bring more business to Owensboro and create an economic impact to our community,” stated Mark Calitri, President and CEO of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau.