Rescheduled Grammy Awards To Compete With The SAG Awards On March 14th

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Actors union SAG-AFTRA expressed its “disappointment” after the Recording Academy announced that the Grammy Awards have been rescheduled for March 14th, a date that had already been staked out for the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In a statement released late Tuesday, a rep for the union said:

“We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14th, announced today for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast. We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry.

“The SAG Awards recognizes outstanding acting performances over the past year. We will again put on a spectacular show that accomplishes that mission. Our two organizations, SAG-AFTRA and the Recording Academy, share members and work together effectively to advocate for artists in many areas. In an environment that is increasingly challenging for televised awards programs, we also have a mutual interest in successfully showcasing the artistry and talent of our respective memberships. We are in contact with the Recording Academy and will continue to work with our sister organizations to find ways to make this year’s awards season as successful as possible.”

The Recording Academy announced plans to shuffle the schedule for the Grammys as Los Angeles continues to suffer from the coronavirus pandemic with 37,234 new cases recorded in county on Tuesday.

The Grammys, which were originally scheduled for January 31st, will now take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on March 14th.