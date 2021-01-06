Linus Entertainment Acquires Borealis Records Catalogue

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian rights management company Linus Entertainment announced it has acquired the catalogue of long-running Canadian folk and roots label Borealis Records.

“We have partnered with Linus Entertainment for some 13 years in distribution and they have been our partners in the best sense,” said Borealis principals Grit Laskin and Bill Garrett in a joint statement.

“We have been most fortunate in being able to work with a large number of very fine artists over the years. Their music has been a constant source of inspiration and the friendships made will be life-long. Although we leave the business of running a record company behind we by no means will be leaving music,” Laskin and Garrett added.

Grit Laskin plans to continue his work as a maker of handcrafted acoustic guitars, while Garrett is a well-regarded record producer.

Borealis’ roster includes folk and roots artists such as Stan Rogers, Eva Goldberg, The Fugitives, Linda McRae, The Whiteley Brothers, among others.