Ron Kaplan, Garry Buck, And Alex Buck Join ICM Partners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ICM Partners announced the addition of veteran music agents Ron Kaplan, Garry Buck, and Alex Buck to the agency’s concerts division.

“I have known Ron and Garry as fierce competitors, talented and professional agents for decades. We are thrilled to welcome them and their tremendous clients to the ICM family,” said ICM Partners Rob Prinz, the agency’s Worldwide Head of Concerts.

All three agents come to ICM Partners after stints at rival Paradigm which they joined in 2017 when Paradigm acquired Monterey International.

Both Kaplan and Garry Buck co-founded Monterey in 1994 but were longtime colleagues, both starting their careers at Chicago based talent agency Prestige and later American Famous Talent in the 1980s.

“It was Garry and my goal to find a collaborative team––who we could work closely with to provide our touring clients multi-faceted opportunities across all aspects of talent (TV, Movies, Soundtrack, corporate, branding)––while preserving our 30+ year business partnership. We are so fortunate to find it at ICM,” said Ron Kaplan.

“Our partnership is like a mature wine, the greater the vintage the tastier it gets. We join a supporting group of leaders and are ready to get back to touring with fresh new energy,” added Garry Buck.

Alan Buck is a Monterey alum as well, starting as an assistant and helping to book a regional territory before he was promoted to agent.

“I’m happy to find a home at ICM with so many like-minded agents and truly excited for what the future holds,” Alan Buck added.

Clients making the transition to ICM Partners with the three agents include: Animal Requiem, Behind the Lens, Bette Smith, Buddy Guy, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Colin James, Corinne Bailey Rae, David Coverdale, Eric Johnson, Experience Hendrix, Geoff Tate, The James Hunter Six, Jimmie Vaughan, Jonny Lang, Jon Muq, Joss Stone, Justin Champagne, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Los Lonely Boys, Macy Gray, Mavis Staples (Europe only), Melody Gardot, Richard Marx, The Rides feat. Stephen Stills, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Barry Goldberg, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Roger Daltrey, Ry Cooder, Ryan McMullan, Samantha Fish, Spyro Gyra, The Jungle Show feat. Billy F Gibbons, Jimmie Vaughan, Sue Foley, Chris Layton and Mike Flanigin, Tower of Power, Van Morrison, Whitesnake.