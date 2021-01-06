Berlin’s Terri Nunn Apologizes For Her New Year’s Eve Show At Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Terri Nunn, the lead singer of the new wave/synthpop group Berlin, has publicly apologized after performing solo at a New Year’s Eve event at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Following the New Year’s Eve event, which also featured appearances by Taylor Dane and Vanilla Ice, Nunn took to Facebook to respond to criticism for the political nature of the event.

“I am truly sorry I performed at Mar-a-Lago and would not have done so if I’d known what I learned while I was there. My goal in performing was not to support a political party. I see now that that’s not the way it appeared and I am apologetic for that as well,” Nunn wrote in her Facebook post.

“My apologies to those in the LGBTQ community who thought my performance was a statement against them. I have been and always will be fully supportive,” she added.

She also called out Mar-a-Lago for the evident lack of social distancing on display at the event.

“The contract stated it was a small Covid-safe event for the members of Mar-a-Lago. Unfortunately it was not Covid-safe anywhere in Florida. I had no idea masks and social distancing were not required. I thought I was current on all Covid news everywhere, but clearly I was not. I was shocked by Florida and Mar-a-Lago’s lack of regard for the pandemic and if I’d known I would never have gone. Once I fulfilled my contractual obligation, I left the event as quickly as I could. It is a mistake I regret,” Nunn said.

The 59-year-old performer also noted that since the show, she has been tested for COVID-19 and fortunately did not contract the virus during her visit to the President’s Florida retreat.