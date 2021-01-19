Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan, And H.E.R. Join Super Bowl Lineup

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated artists Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will team up to sing the National Anthem during the as part of Super Bowl LV pregame when the big game takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Sunday, February 7

The NFL announced that Grammy-award winning artist, H.E.R. will also be on hand during the pre-game ceremonies to perform a rendition of “American The Beautiful.”

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), deaf rapper and recording artist Warren “Wawa” Snipe, will perform the National Anthem and America the Beautiful in American Sign Language for the hearing impaired.

Church and Sullivan will a list of artists who have performed the Super Bowl National Anthem performers in years past that includes Demi Lovato, Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Luke Bryan, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, P!NK, Jordin Sparks, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and Neil Diamond.

Canadian recording artist The Weeknd was previously announced as the headliner for the year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

The show will be produced by DPS with Jesse Collins and Roc Nation serving as executive producers.