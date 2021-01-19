A2IM Launches Black Independent Music Accelerator Program

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent music trade association A2IM announced the launch of its Black Independent Music Accelerator, a new initiative aimed at providing fellowship grants to Black-owned businesses and fostering diversity in the independent music community.

The initiative will also provide support for black owned businesses, including increased visibility, as well as networking and mentorship opportunities. With financial obstacles to success in mind, the initiative will also provide subsidized yearly dues to A2IM, as well as complimentary tickets to annual events such as Indie Week, a four-day international conference and networking event for the independent music sector.

BIMA will feature meetings with the A2IM staff and Board of Directors, as well mentorship sessions with A2IM’s independent label membership. Fellows will be invited to legal roundtables, sessions with SoundExchange, meetings with DSPs including Spotify and Amazon Music to discuss available marketing benefits, and additional meetings and programs soon to be announced.

Madeline Nelson, CEO and Founder of Heads Music, will serve on BIMA’s advisory council which will offer guidance and oversight of the project. The council will also include Troy Carter, Founder and CEO of Q&A; Fotemah Mba, Head of A&R, General Market at Cinq Music Group; Taryn Brown, Founding Principal at Taryn Brown + Company; Chissy Nkemere, Senior Director of Streaming Marketing at Concord Music Group; along with Marcus Hollinger, SVP of Marketing at Reach Records.

“I am proud to see the BIMA project come to fruition because it shows all of our commitment to uplifting the Black Community,” said Hollinger. “It’s an honor to be on the Advisory Council with like-minded people who are serious about bringing change to our industry.”

BIMA’s list of sponsors also includes Spotify, Amazon Music, ADA, Made in Memphis Entertainment, Songtrust, Reach Records, Taryn Brown + Company, Tunecore, Materia Collective, AdRev, Symphonic Distribution, SoundExchange, and Vydia.

The process for applying for a fellowship opens on January 19th at: https://a2im.org/bima