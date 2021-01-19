Concord Promotes Victor Zaraya To COO, Ruth Martinez To Lead HR

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Music publisher and label group Concord announced several promotions, including the appointment of Victor Zaraya to Chief Operating Officer for the company.

Zaraya, who previously served as Concord’s Chief Revenue Officer, will report to Concord CEO Scott Pascucci and will be based on the company’s new midtown Manhattan digs at 250 West 57th Street once it reopens.

In his new role as part of Concord’s global leadership team, Zaraya will directly oversee rights optimization, repertoire management, IT, royalty and licensing administration, distribution and D2C operations. Zaraya will replace Jim Selby who was recently promoted to Chief Publishing Executive for Concord.

Zaraya joined Concord in April 2020, joining the organization after a 20-year stint at Razor & Tie, where he steered the company through the transition from CDs to Digital and played a key role in the launch of their music publishing business.

In addition, Zaraya currently serves on the SoundExchange Board and has previously served on the board of the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) He is a founding Worldwide Independent Network (WIN) Council member.

“I want to thank Scott Pascucci, Bob Valentine (CFO), Jim Selby and the rest of the executive team for this opportunity,” said Zaraya. “Concord is a special company that has the resources and willingness to support the creativity of our songwriters, artists, composers and playwrights at the highest level. I will do everything in my power each and every day to ensure that Concord and its exceptional staff deliver on this commitment.”

Concord also announced the promotion of Ruth Martinez to Chief People Officer. Prior to Concord, she served as a Vice President of Human Resources – Global Publishing at Warner Music Group where she oversaw HR operations in 22 countries for Warner-Chappell. She began at WMG in 2001, becoming Vice President, Human Resources in 2004.

“Working to transform our company values into outcomes is something I’m passionate about,” stated Martinez. “It is so gratifying to be in a position to architect what our future programs look like, in order to grow the talent capability of our employees. A big thank you to Scott, the executive team and our Board for this inspiring opportunity and humbling recognition.”