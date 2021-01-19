The Forum In Los Angeles Will Become A Coronavirus Vaccination Center

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The historic L.A. Forum presented By Chase will be temporarily re-tasked as a large scale COVID-19 vaccination, starting on Tuesday, January 19.

The Forum’s new role as a vaccination location extends the facility’s existing duties as a coronavirus testing location, which it began hosting way back in April 2020.

Los Angeles County is still in the early stages of its vaccination program and recently launched a public information campaign to help residents understand when they will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Currently, only frontline healthcare workers, residents and staff in skilled nursing facilities and other long-term care facilities are eligible for vaccination.

The LA Forum also served as a Vote Center for the 2020 Presidential General Election.