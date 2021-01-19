Milk & Honey Management Launches A New Sports Division

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Milk & Honey, the music management firm announced an expansion into sports representation with the launch of a new division and a re-brand that will see the company renamed as Milk & Honey, Music + Sports +Ventures.

Milk & Honey Sports will be led by veteran New York-based sports agent Jacob Presser, who will serve as Director of Football Operations and Rawleigh Williams, the former University of Arkansas running back who will be based in Dallas.

“After cutting my teeth as an NFL agent over the past 10 years, I couldn’t be more excited to take the next step in my professional journey with Milk & Honey. From the company’s deep relationships and expertise in the larger entertainment world, to the culture they’ve built and to our shared ethos and vision to scale the company and service our clients, I can’t think of a better group to partner with. Working alongside Milk and Honey’s talented and versatile executives, managers, and support staff has afforded us a unique opportunity to position ourselves as a multi-dimensional next gen agency where the sky is the limit,” said Jacob Presser.

“Jake and I have talked about working together for many years now and I’m thrilled that day has finally arrived with our new partnership to launch Milk & Honey Sports. With degrees in Sports Management and Entertainment Law, coupled with my immense passion for Sports, I couldn’t be more excited to usher Milk & Honey into the space. I look forward to continue building on Jake and Rawleigh’s collective successes and cementing Milk & Honey’s place as a full service global representation company in both music and sports,” added Milk & Honey’s Dave Frank.

The new division will handle contract negotiations, sponsors & partnerships, branding and other ventures and expands on Milk & Honey’s existing business of licensing music for sports ventures, which have been primarily focused on the NBA, according to Forbes.

Milk & Honey Sports launches with fifteen NFL players under representation and plans to build into other elite sports in the coming years.

“As an independent, we’re going to be more tenacious than major companies,” Milk & Honey founder Lucas Keller told Forbes. “We’re going to be complete bird dogs and get beyond the red tape that a lot of the bigger organizations have to deal with. That’s one of the things I’ve loved about being small.”

“The sports agency world is incredibly old school. It’s like I say about country music—it’s a one-lane highway. You write a country record, they put it on country radio, and it sticks or it doesn’t. There is no progressive strategy. In the sports world, there’s really an opportunity for shakeup and we’re excited to be one of the companies that can do that,” Keller added.