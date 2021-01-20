Josh Klein Launches TKG Business Management

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Business Manager Josh Klein announced the launch of TKG Business Management, a new Los Angeles-based company that will provide business management, tax, and personal CFO for high-net-worth individuals with a focus on clients in the sports and entertainment industries.

Klein’s current client roster, which includes The Chainsmokers, Big Sean, Logic, Kelly Rowland and Winnie Harlow, will join him in the transition to TKG, a statement from the company said.

“To me, business management is the most personal and important relationship one can have on their team. It’s easy for an accountant to check all the right boxes on your tax forms, send them in on time, and only talk to you once a year – but I’m not just some accountant. I’ve always been driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, and now that’s what drives TKG,” Klein said.

“It’s time for a more personal approach. Times have changed, we need to be able to provide our clients with stable, more hands-on financial support while also coming to the table with new ideas that help bring their more entrepreneurial interests to life,” he added.

Along with his new venture, Klein also serves as a partner in Mantis Venture Capital and JAJA Spirits Company.