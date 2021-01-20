The Factory, A New 3,000-Capacity Venue On Track To Open In St. Louis This Year

St. LOUIS, MO (CelebrityAccess) — Sometime later this year, St. Louis will be home to The Factory, a brand new, state of the art concert venue which is slated to open in 2021.

Located at The District, a mixed-use area located on the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield, the 52,000 square-foot Factory will offer seating for 2,350 fans with a standing capacity of 3,000.

The Factory includes state-of-the-art sound, lights and artist hospitality, general admission floor and reserve seated balcony, and a dedicated parking facility.

The Factory also features four separate loading docks, with stage level load in capabilities, as well as space for three tour buses. In addition, the venue’s artist hospitality includes five dressing rooms, catering with an outdoor deck and private production offices.

Veteran talent buyer, festival producer has been announced as the exclusive Talent Buyer for the factory, with former House of Blues alum Brian Carp lined up as the venue’s new Chief Operating Officer.

“This venue is setting a new standard for the fan and artist experience.” says Merker. “We’re excited to bring diverse and eclectic music genres to the community and get back to live music in 2021.”

The Factory plans to work with a variety of agents, including selective outside promoters, representing a wide variety of music genres and performers.