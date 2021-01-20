James Tones Joins Mother Artists As An Agent

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Booking agent James Tones has joined the London-based Mother Artists as an agent.

Tones joins Mother after a four-year stint at Paradigm’s London offices, where he served as an agent assistant and then a booker working with Natasha Bent.

Tones also did stints as an assistant at UTA, MN2S, and TFA Bookings.

“James is basically superman. Not only to us, but to our clients, his peers and all industry professionals. He leads with kindness, empathy, extreme efficiency and a go get attitude. We have no doubt that James will be running the company within a year. Like all our team, he starts as an equal and we, and our clients are so lucky and excited to have him with us,” Mother Artists co-founder Natasha Gregory told Music Week.

“Having worked with Natasha and Mark on Idles, I have seen first-hand what they can achieve as a team,” Tones added.