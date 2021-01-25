The End Of Facebook Music Advertising?

(Hypebot) — As Apple gears up to release its iOS 14 update, those orbiting in the digital marketing sphere as prophesying a potential end to Facebook advertising as we know it.

Guest post by John Oszajca of Music Marketing Manifesto

Many in the digital marketing space are suggesting that Apple’s coming iOS 14 update will mean the end of Facebook Advertising as we know it.

Spoiler alert… It’s not. But there are things you NEED to know.

In a nutshell, apple will soon be asking all app users if they are willing to allow their data to be tracked (such as is pictured in the image above). It is presumed that most people will decline. This means that Facebook will not have access to much of the data that it has historically relied on to target audiences, optimize ads, and track conversions. This has many advertisers shaking in their boots.

In episode #44 of the Music Marketing Manifesto Podcast I will explain what this update means to you as a musician, and what you can do RIGHT NOW to protect yourself for the imminent update.

To listen to the this episode just go to iTunes >> Search “Music Marketing Manifesto” >> and subscribe. The episode should start to download immediately. You can also click on any of the following links and go directly to iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

You can also listen (or download) right here on the site. Just click the play/download button below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

If you enjoy this episode then please do me a favor and go to iTunes, Stitcher, or Google Play, and click “subscribe” and leave a review (or “save to your library on Spotify) . Those ratings and reviews are vital to the success of the podcast. Your help will be greatly appreciated.

Want to learn more about how to successfully market your music online? Music Marketing Manifesto 4.0 is the place to start…