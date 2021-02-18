CTS Eventim Forms A Joint Venture With Israeli Concert Company Zappa Group

TEL AVIV, Israel (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and concert company CTS Eventim has formed a joint venture with Israeli concert promoter Zappa Group to expand its footprint in the nation’s ticketing market.

“We are pleased to join forces on Israel’s dynamic market with our partner Zappa, and to jointly develop and further exploit the potential there,” said Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim.

Through the partnership, CTS Eventim will provide ticketing services for Zappa, and bring its eCommerce and marketing to Zappa’s venues and events.

Zappa Group is a prominent concert promoter and operates venues with a capacity up to 15,000 in the Israeli market, which is poised to rebound quickly from the coronavirus pandemic. By mid-February, more than 40% of Israel’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“We’ve been working on our partnership with Zappa for a long time. We are sure that the synergy in this venture will produce changes in the ticketing market in Israel, in the form of superb customer service and advanced and superior technology – just like nine years ago, when Eventim entered the Israeli market. So we are excited about returning to business activity in a post-Corona era,” added Ami Feinstein, Eventim’s managing director in Israel.