Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group Acquires A Majority Stake In The Beach Boys

(CelebrityAccess) — Iconic Artists Group, a new venture launched by veteran talent manager Irving Azoff has acquired a controlling stake in the Beach Boys brand, including their sound recordings, the brand, select musical compositions, and memorabilia.

As part of the deal, the Beach Boys and their heirs will retain an interest in the Beach Boys brand to participate in business Iconic develops for the IP.

“The Beach Boys and our songs have been one of the great joys of our lives. For more than half a century, we’ve witnessed generations of fans from all corners of the world come together to celebrate our music, dancing and singing along to the songs that we have loved and performed for decades. As we look towards the upcoming 60th anniversary of The Beach Boys, we wanted a partner to help expand opportunities for our brand, while continuing to preserve our tradition as a band whose music transcends the test of time. We are confident that Irving and Iconic are the ideal partners and are confident that The Beach Boys’ ongoing legacy is in the best possible hands. We are very proud of what we have achieved as The Beach Boys and how our songs continue to resonate with our fans,” said Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, and the Carl Wilson estate in a joint statement.

“The Beach Boys are an American treasure,” added Azoff, Chairman and CEO of The Azoff Company. “I am honored that the Beach Boys have entrusted Iconic to preserve and grow their legacy. And I’m thrilled that the Beach Boys want to stay invested in the growth of the incredible cultural brand they created.”

Iconic Artists Group is the latest in a series of ventures that are seeking to acquire music catalog and other IP for historically notable artists. Recent high-profile deals include Bob Dylan, who sold a stake in his rights to Universal; Stevie Nicks, who sold a majority share of her songwriting catalog to Primary Wave; and fellow (former) Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham who sold his catalog to Hipgnosis.

According to a statement from Iconic, the company is “dedicated to acquiring, and actively managing a portfolio of select artists’ assets and preserving the important legacy of these music icons.”