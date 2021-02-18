Grace Fleisher Promoted To Account Exec At Shore Fire Media

(CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of Grace Fleisher to the role of Account Executive.

Fleisher, who is based in Shore Fire’s Los Angeles office, joined Shore Fire in 2018 and held the title of Junior Account Exec.

During her three-year tenure at the company, she’s worked on a variety of campaigns, including Echo In The Canyon, CREEM: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine, the Grammy-nominated Linda Ronstadt documentary and more.

As well, she’s focused campaigns for a number of EDM artists, including The Cinematic Orchestra, REZZ and others, the company said.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Fleisher graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Public Affairs Journalism.

“Grace has grown exponentially as a publicist,” said Rebecca Shapiro, Senior VP. “This is a well deserved promotion as she’s proven herself a leader on many campaigns. I’m excited to see what she brings to this new role.”