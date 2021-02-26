Event Reservation Platform Lyte Strikes A Deal With Mint Talent Group

(CelebrityAccess) — Event reservation platform Lyte announced it has secured partnership with the recently launched booking agency Mint Talent Group.

Under the terms of the deal, an initial group of 30 artists represented by Mint Talent Group will leverage Lyte’s technology across hundreds of potential shows.

Via Lyte’s service, fans of Mint Talent Group artists will select the markets and tickets they are interested in and use their credit card to secure a reservation that can be changed or cancelled at any time. When tickets that match their reservation criteria become available, the reservation will be fulfilled in partnership with the venue and ticketing platform.

The system allows fans to obtain the tickets to shows they want to see while providing insight into demand in markets around the world.

At launch, Mint Talent Group artists participating with the partnership include Taj Mahal, Angel Haze, The Soul Rebels, Helmet, Carla Morrison, Shemekia Copeland, Mersiv, Neal Francis, Trevor Hall, Jaimoe.

“Mint exists to put artists first and we recognize kindred spirits in Lyte, who has a team dedicated to giving us the tools we need to get our artists back to work safely and with winning economics,” said Patrick McAuliff from Mint. “By capturing fan demand before we launch a tour, we can now have a true metric of demand at a specific moment to help book an artist in the right venue using scientific precision. This will only improve outcomes for everyone involved – buyer, seller, artist and fan.”

“This is a milestone deal at the vanguard of a post-COVID touring business,” said Lawrence Peryer, Lyte’s Chief Strategy Officer. “In this new world, Lyte is facilitating closer relationships between artists and fans and giving superstar agents like those at Mint the tools to truly partner with promoters in a meaningful, sophisticated way.”