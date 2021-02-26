Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, And Chris Stapleton Nominated For Entertainer Of The Year At The 56th Annual ACM Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music, dick clark productions, and CBS announced the nominees for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards, with Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Stapleton all in the running for entertainer of the year.
Maren Morris, reigning 2020 Female Artist of the Year, picked up six nominations, including Song of the Year and Single of the Year for her hit “Bones.” The track also earned Morris a nomination for Songwriter of the Year, and she also picked up a nod for Female Artist of the Year.
Outlaw country icon Chris Stapleton also picked up six nominations, including his third nomination for Entertainer of the Year. Stapleton was also recognized with nominations Male Artist of the Year, Song of the Year as both songwriter and artist, for Album of the Year as artist and producer.
Miranda Lambert, who holds the record as the most nominated female artist, earned five picks for 2021, including Single of the Year, Video of the Year, and Song of the Year for her hit “Bluebird.” In addition, Lambert receives her 15th nomination for Female Artist of the Year, a category she’s won nine times.
While the nominees for the Entertainer of the Year category are all male, and white, the ACMS nominated four black artists for awards, including Jimmie Allen, who was nominated for New Male Artist, Kane Brown who was nominated for video and album of the year, Mickey Guyton, who was nominated for New Female Artist of the Year, and John Legend, who shared a nomination with Carrie Underwood for Video of the Year.
As well, for the first time in the history of the awards show, every ‘Single of the Year’ nomination features a female artist.
The 56th ACM Awards will broadcast live from three Nashville country music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafeon Sunday, April 18 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and will also be available to stream live and on demand.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Carly Pearce
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Dierks Bentley
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- The Cadillac Three
- The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ingrid Andress
- Tenille Arts
- Gabby Barrett
- Mickey Guyton
- Caylee Hammack
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jimmie Allen
- Travis Denning
- HARDY
- Cody Johnson
- Parker McCollum
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan
Producers: Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown
Producers: Andrew Goldstein, Charlie Handsome, Dann Huff, Lindsay Rimes
Record Label: RCA Nashville
Never Will – Ashley McBryde
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: EMI Records Nashville
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb
Record Label: Mercury Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
I Hope – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
Producers: busbee
Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records
More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress
Producers: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
The Bones – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Record Label: Columbia Nashville
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
Songwriter(s): Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby
Publishers: Emileson Songs; Little Louder Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs of Universal, INC; Sony ATV Tree Publishing; Wrucke for You Publishing
One Night Standards – Ashley McBryde
Songwriter(s): Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally
Publishers: Canned Biscuit Songs; Smackworks Music; Smack Blue, LLC; Smackstreet Music; Tempo Investments; Warner Geo Met Ric Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
Some People Do – Old Dominion
Songwriter(s): Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally
Publishers: Carrot Seed Songs; EMI Blackwood Music INC; Smackville Music; Songs of ROC Nation; Teremitry Rhythm House Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp; Smack Hits; Tempo Investments; Warner Gro Met Ric Music
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Songwriter(s): Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson
Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Straight Six Music; WC Music Corp
The Bones – Maren Morris
Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz
Publishers: Big Machine Music, LLC; Extraordinary Alien Publishing; International Dog Music; Oh Denise Publishing; Round Hill Songs; Warner-Tamerlane
Publishing Corp.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris
Director: Gabrielle Woodland
Producers: Sarah Kunin, Jennifer Pepke
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
Producer: Heather Levenstone
Gone – Dierks Bentley
Directors: Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson
Producer: David Garcia
Hallelujah – Carrie Underwood and John Legend
Director: Randee St. Nicholas
Producer: Greg Wells
Worldwide Beautiful – Kane Brown
Director: Alex Alvga
Producer: Christen Pinkston
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)
- Ashley Gorley
- Michael Hardy
- Hillary Lindsey
- Shane McAnally
- Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR (Tie Within Category Increased Nominees) [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Be A Light – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
Does To Me – Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville
I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
Producer: busbee
Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records
Nobody But You – Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
One Beer – HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
Producers: Derek Wells, Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Loud Records
One Too Many – Keith Urban, P!nk
Producers: Cutfather, Dan McCarroll, Keith Urban, PhD
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Jarrod Travis Cure
- Mark Hill
- Tony Lucido
- Steve Mackey
- Glenn Worf
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
- Fred Eltringham
- Evan Hutchings
- Derek Mixon
- Jerry Roe
- Aaron Sterling
GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- J.T. Corenflos
- Kris Donegan
- Jedd Hughes
- Ilya Toshinskiy
- Derek Wells
PIANO/KEYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Dave Cohen
- David Dorn
- Charlie Judge
- Mike Rojas
- Benmont Tench
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR (Tie Within Category Increased Nominees)
- Alicia Enstrom
- Jim Hoke
- Danny Rader
- Mickey Raphael
- Ilya Toshinskiy
- Kristin Wilkinson
STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Spencer Cullum
- Dan Dugmore
- Mike Johnson
- Russ Pahl
- Justin Schipper
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
- Jeff Balding
- Jason Hall
- Gena Johnson
- Vance Powell
- F. Reid Shippen
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Buddy Cannon
- Dave Cobb
- Dann Huff
- Jay Joyce
- Joey Moi