5 Videos Every Musician Needs To Have

(Hypebot) — While most artists acknowledge that video is a key marketing resource, many don’t go beyond simple music videos. This article covers the five different types of video you should have in your marketing arsenal, and the dos and don’t of each one.

Guest post by Bobby Owsinski of Music 3.0

It goes without saying that video is an important promotional element for any artist these days. The fact of the matter is that most artists only consider the standard music video as the only thing they need, when in fact there’s so much more that can be done with the medium. Here are the 5 types of videos that every artist needs, regardless of the preferred platform, in order to best promote their brand and music.

Music Video

Of course this is the first video type that anyone thinks of, but the emphasis has gone away from the slick Hollywood-style production videos (although still used by A-list artists) to street-level guerrilla shooting on an iPhone.

Do:

Tell a story but be sure that it doesn’t detract from the music

Get the best editor you can find or afford. Editing makes all the difference.

Don’t:

Worry about production values. Great editing trumps all.

Spend all your time and budget just making this video.

Remember: Keep the viewer entertained first and foremost. You want to get them at least past the 30 second mark of the video so it will count as a view and you’ll get paid if it’s monetized.

Lyric Video

Let’s face it, full production videos, even done guerrilla style, take time to do. You need a video that comes out the same day that your song hits the streaming platforms. The easiest and fastest thing to do is to release a lyric video. Surprisingly enough, sometimes these do at least as well or better than a full production video.

Do:

Make sure the lyrics are readable. Dark text on light background or light text on a dark background works best.

Make sure the lyrics are large enough to read. Remember that most people will view on their phones and tiny text just doesn’t work.

Don’t:

Have an active background with too much action. This can be distracting if people really want to read the lyrics.

Testimonial Videos

Often overlooked, the testimonial video from true fans can pump up your fan base. As a bonus, getting a shout-out from industry folk like agents and bookers can help with work down the line when we actually get back to live shows. Have too many people in the video Let the guest ramble outside the topic

Behind The Scenes Video

Fans want to know about the artistic process and love a look at what happens behind the scenes. This could be anything from shooting during recording, rehearsal, soundcheck, meet and greet, or life on the road. It doesn’t have to be personal if you don’t want it to be, but it should at least give the fans an understanding of what goes on away from the public eye.

Do:

Give viewers an explanation of what you’re showing them

Keep the language casual and friendly

Make sure all the dialog can be clearly heard

Don’t:

Include inside jokes or jargon

Make any background music that’s used too loud

Sales Pitch Video

You have merch right? If you want to sell more of it, a sales pitch video might be just what you need. It not only makes people aware that the merch is available, but also give you a way to let them know what’s so cool about it (i.e. boxed set, t-shirt/vinyl bundle, different colors and sizes, etc.).

Do:

Give a brief summary of the product (keep it to 30 seconds or so).

Have a call to action at the end (“Here’s how to buy it now. . .”)

Don’t:

Give a rambling long-winded explanation.

Give a hard-sell. You’re just informing people about your product.

Talk too fast. Make sure people can understand everything you’re saying.

These 5 videos provide a well-rounded toolbox for keeping your audience informed about your music and your products, what your fans think, and what makes you tick.

You can read more from the Social Media Promotion For Musicians Handbook and my other books on the excerpt section of bobbyowsinski.com.

