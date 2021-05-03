Report: Apple To Add Hi-Fi Audio With No Price Increase

(Hypebot) — Apple is just weeks away from adding Hi-Fi audio, according to label sources.

The Apple Hi-Fi announcement will be alongside the release of third-generation Air Pods and come with no price increase above the standard $9.99 per month, sources tell HITS.

Amazon Music added HD in 2019 at $14.99 per month. Spotify has promised to add HD, but not named a launch date or price. Other streaming servies offer HD. but at a $14.99 or higher price point.

Move over Spotify…

Apple’s move to add HD with no price increase offers aggressive competition to Spotify who has begun raising its prices in the US, UK, and EU.