Korn Announces Headlining North American Run

(CelebrityAccess) — American nu metal pioneers Korn announced plans to return to the road this summer for a major North American tour.

The Live Nation-produced coast-to-coast run will kick off August 5th at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida and conclude at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion on September 21st.

The tour also includes a scheduled performance at DWP’s Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 23rd.

For the tour, Korn will be joined by special guests Stained on all dates, including the Louder Than Life show.

Korn is touring in support of their 2019 album The Nothing, which debuted on the top ten of the Billboard 200.

KORN North American Summer Tour Dates with STAIND

8/5 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/7 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

8/8 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/13 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

8/14 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/17 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8/20 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

8/21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/24 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/25 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

8/28 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/31 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/2 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/3 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

9/5 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

9/6 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

9/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

9/11 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/12 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

9/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

9/18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

9/21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

9/23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life