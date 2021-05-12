Tedeschi Trucks, Melissa Etheridge and Mavis Staples Announced As Headliners For MerleFest 2021

WILKESBORO, North Carolina (CelebrityAccess) — MerleFest, the classic country and Americana/roots focused music festival announced the first round of performers for their 2021 return to in-person events, with Tedeschi Trucks, Melissa Etheridge and Mavis Staples leading the charge.

Set for September 16 – 19 on the Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, MerleFest 2021 will also feature performances from LeAnn Rimes, Sam Bush, Donna The Buffalo, Scythian, and The Waybacks.

Additional artists scheduled to perform will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets will go on sale June 10.

Tedeschi Trucks, consisting of Susan Tedeschi and her husband, guitarist Derek Trucks, will perform with limited accompaniment as circumstances currently prevent the group’s typical twelve-piece touring band from joining them for the appearance.

MerleFest, presented by sponsoring partner Window World, is also accepting volunteer applications for the festival as well as applications for vending space at the festival’s retail area The Shoppes. As well, applications are being accepted for the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest through June 15th.