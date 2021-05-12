Florida Georgia Line Announced For Encore Drive-In Nights Livestream Show

(CelebrityAccess) — Country duo Florida Georgia Line has been announced as te headliner for the next Encore Drive-In Nights concert, which is set to take place on June 12th.

FGL’s performance will feature special guests Nelly, Chase Rice and Rachel Wammack and the show will be broadcast live to hundreds of outdoor drive-ins and select cinemas.

For the set, FGL will perform fan favorites along with music from their latest album “Life Rolls On” chart-topping singles “Long Live” and “I love my country.”

“We’re so excited to start playing shows again and can’t wait to bring this special one to all of our fans around the world,” said FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. “The night will be full of hits, good vibes, and a few surprises. Everybody come on out June 12!”

FGL is the latest artist to be announced for the concert series, which kicks off on May 22nd with a performance by rock legends Bon Jovi. Last year, the Encore Drive-In Nights featured performances by the likes of Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Metallica, Kane Brown.

The Encore Drive-In Nights series is presented by event production company Encore Live, which has partnered with drive-in theaters and cinemas across the US and internationally.

Tickets for drive-in locations are being sold exclusively through Tixr, a specialist in large-scale experiential commerce solutions.