Carrie Underwood Announces Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Country music recording artist Carrie Underwood is headed to Sin City for her first-ever residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Underwood’s “Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” kicks off o December 1st with additional shows scheduled through the month.

Underwood’s performances will take place at the 5,000-capacity Theatre at Resorts World, which is scheduled to open its doors in November and will be programmed and operated exclusively by Concerts West / AEG Presents.

The brand-new, multi-level venue was designed by the international design firm, Scéno Plus, and includes Las Vegas’ largest and tallest performance stage with the furthest seat is only 150 feet away from the stage. The venue features fully modern sound and lights with more than 265 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA hyperreal technology.

“Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that. I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time. It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.”

As part of the residency, Underwood has arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold to be contributed to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America (https://wish.org), which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Underwood has been involved with the organization for more than 15 years, granting wishes since the beginning of her recording career.

Underwood joins a list of artists that includes Celine Dion, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan who will be featured in residencies at The Theater at Resorts World in Las Vegas this year.