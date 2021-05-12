NIVA & The Event Safety Alliance Launch The Safe In Sound Checklist For Staging Live Events In The COVID-19 Era

(CelebrityAccess) — As the live events industry gears up for a return in 2021, the National Independent Venue Association has partnered and the Event Safety Alliance have partnered with the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP), Coalition of Performing Arts Centers, and National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) to develop “Safe In Sound,” a reopening checklist for the live entertainment industry.

“Safe In Sound” checklist was developed in consultation with the CDC and offers up-to-date guidance and resources to serve as a framework for live event facilities to reopen fully in as safe a fashion as possible in the COVID-19 era.

The checklist includes information addressing the key issues involved in producing a safe live event, covering both front and back of house operations.

“‘Safe In Sound’ compiles expansive yet easily digestible information and recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health experts and delivers it in a form tailored specifically for our industry,” said Sean Lynch, co-chair of NIVA’s Reopening Task Force. “As we return to these vital social environments, we need to make sure it’s done safely and comfortably for artists, staff, and patrons alike. We can’t wait to return to work and provide the live entertainment experience so many have missed.”

“While it is always essential to meet state and local legal requirements, that is just the beginning,” added Steve Adelman, Vice President of the Event Safety Alliance. “Every industry professional knows it takes an enormous amount of work to make events look simple. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented countless challenges to safely bringing audiences back to venues, safely getting production staff back to work behind the scenes, and safely returning artists to stages. We have created industry-specific guidance to put life safety first.”

The checklist is available to download for free here.