Phish Announce Summer And Fall Run For North America

(CelebrityAccess) — Phish announced plans to return to the road for a combined Summer & Fall tour of North America for 201.

The tour is currently scheduled to begin at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas on July 28th and wrap with a four-night stand at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, starting on October 28th and concluding on Halloween.

The planned tour includes multiple dates that were rescheduled from the band’s canceled 2020 tour. As well, shows that were originally planned for the West Coast in July have now been rescheduled for before Labor Day or late October.

Several shows, including the Piedmont Park shows in Atlanta and the Giant Center shows in Hershey were not rescheduled and refunds will be issued automatically from the point of purchase.

However, the tour does include a number of new shows, including Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georia on July 30 and August 1st, and Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA on August 10 and 11.

“Stay healthy and safe, and please get vaccinated if you haven’t already! We can’t wait to see you out there soon,” the band said in a statement announcing the new tour.

PHISH SUMMER / FALL 2021 TOURDATES

07/28 Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

07/30 Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Pelham, AL

07/31 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta GA

08/01 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta GA

08/03 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

08/04 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

08/06 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

08/07 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

08/08 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

08/10 Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

08/11 Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

08/13 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

08/14 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

08/15 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

08/27 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

08/28 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

08/29 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

08/31 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, Stateline, NV

09/01 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, Stateline, NV

09/03 DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

09/04 DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

09/05 DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

10/15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

10/16 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

10/17 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

10/19 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

10/20 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

10/22 Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ

10/23 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

10/24 The Forum, Inglewood, CA

10/26 Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA

10/28 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10/29 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10/30 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10/31 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV