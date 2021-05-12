Tina Turner, The Go-Gos, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren Among The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s Class Of 2021

CLEVELAND, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Tina Turner, The Go-Gos, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren are among the recording artists who will be inducted as part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

Some of this year’s picks, including rap pioneer and music industry mogul Jay Z are being inducted in the first year they were eligible, 25 years after the release of their first album. Jay Z released his debut album, “Reasonable Doubt,” in 1996 and the Foo Fighters released their self-titled debut in 1995.

Other inductees announced for this year include blues legend Charlie Patton, German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, and spoken word soul artist Gil Scott-Heron, who will be inducted as part of the ‘Early Influence’ category.

Several of the announced inductees will be making their second trip to rock’s hallowed halls, including Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who was previously inducted as part of the band Nirvana in 2014. Tina Turner joined the Hall as a member of Ike and Tina in 1991 and Carole King was inducted in 1990 along with fellow songwriter Gerry Goffin.

The inductees were chosen by ballots by an international voting body of more than 1,200 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry.

Factors considered for an artist’s inclusion in the rock hall include their musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique.

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio with a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310. The Induction Ceremony will air at a later date on HBO and stream on HBO Max. Tickets go on sale to the public and members in July.