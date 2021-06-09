Former Ambrosia Keyboardist David Lewis Dies

AGUA DULCE, CA (CelebrityAccess) — David Cutler Lewis, a keyboardist and composer who played with bands such as Ambrosia and Shadowfax, died on June 8th.

While a cause of death was not disclosed, several media sources reported that he was suffering from brain cancer at the time of his passing.

In a statement, Ambrosia co-founder Joe Puerta said: It’s with the greatest sorrow we hear of the passing of David Cutler Lewis, our friend and musical brother of many years. Dave was a genius in creating some of the most amazing sounds and fiery solos that added so much to the music and sound of Ambrosia. He later went on to win a Grammy with the New Age band Shadowfax.”

“Dave was one of the sweetest and kindest persons with an impish sense of humor that endeared him to all who knew him well. It was heartwarming to hear that even in his last hours his hands were reaching out to play along as he listened to recordings of music he had played on. Play on David, you will not be forgotten,” Puerta continued.

A Seattle native, Lewis did two stints on the keyboards with Ambrosia, first from 1978-1982, and then in 2005 when he returned for another four years with the group.

Along with Ambrosia, Lewis also performed with Chuck Greenberg’s new age/electronic music group ShadowFax and won the Grammy for Best New Age Performance for Folksongs for a Nuclear Village in 1989.