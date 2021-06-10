Voodoo Music + Arts To ‘Pause’ For 2021

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for The Voodoo Music + Arts Experience announced that the 2021 edition of the popular New Orleans music festival has been canceled for 2021.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the festival said: “Voodoo Music + Arts Experience will take a pause in 2021 and will return to City Park for an epic Halloween experience in 2022. As our city reopens with an abundance of events to reconnect with, we look forward to holding our reunion when we can fully embrace the Voodoo experience.”

“Current ticketholders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets within the next 24 hours including information about rollover and refund options,” the statement continued.

While a reason for the festival’s hiatus this year was not provided, a spokesperson for Mayor LaToya Cantrell told the New Orleans Times-Picayune that the decision to postpone the event did not originate with the Mayor’s office.

“There was no communication from the city to Voodoo Fest organizers that they could not proceed,” the spokesperson told the Times-Picayune.

Voodoo, which debuted in 1999, typically takes place on Halloween weekend with multiple days of music, art, and local food offerings. The festival was acquired by Live Nation Entertainment in 2013 and is produced by C3 Presents.