Carrie Underwood & John Legend Win Video of the Year At 2021 CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Carrie Underwood & John Legend took top honors at the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night as “Hallelujah” was named Video of the Year.

While Legend was unable to attend the awards gala, Underwood surprised fans by taking to the stage to accept the prize on behalf of both artists.

“Thank you fans! Thank you CMT!” Underwood told the audience. “You’re the reason we’re all here doing what we do, doing what we love, making music videos.”

Kane Brown, who served as co-host for this year’s festivities, also took a trophy home, winning the prize for “Male Video of the Year,” as well as “Collaborative Video of the Year” which he shared with Chris Young.

Co-host Kelsea Ballerini won her first CMT Award for “CMT Performance of the Year” for her performance from last year’s awards show with Halsey for “The Other Girl.”

Little Big Town was named “Duo/Group of the Year,” bringing their career accumulation of CMT wins to four, while Dylan Scott took top honors for “Breakthrough Video of the Year.”

Gabby Barrett, who dropped out of a performance slot at this year’s CMTs at the 11th hour, citing personal reasons, was recognized with “Female Video of the Year” while Taylor Swift returned to the CMT winner’s circle with her ninth award, taking the trophy for “Best Family Feature.”

The show, which was broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, featured performances from BRELAND + Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne + Dierks Bentley, Chris Young + Kane Brown, H.E.R. + Chris Stapleton, Ingrid Andress + JP Saxe, Kelsea Ballerini + Paul Klein from LANY, Lady A + Carly Pearce + Lindsay Ell, Lauren Alaina + Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton + Gladys Knight, Miranda Lambert + Jack Ingram + Jon Randall, NEEDTOBREATHE + Carrie Underwood, and Thomas Rhett.

Additionally, Blanco Brown, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts performed as part of the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

The 2021 “CMT Music Awards” winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Carrie Underwood & John Legend – “Hallelujah”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Kane Brown – “Worship You”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Dylan Scott – “Nobody”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

• From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey – “The Other Girl”

CMT SOCIAL VIDEO OF THE YEAR – “BEST FAMILY FEATURE”

• Taylor Swift – “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)”

CMT EQUAL PLAY AWARD

• Linda Martell