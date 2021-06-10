Live Nation’s Joe Berchtold :There is ‘Massive Pent-up Demand For Concerts’

(Hypebot) – Live Nation president Joe Berchtold is confirming the Bandsintown data reported last week: live music is roaring back to life.

“We’re just seeing massive, pent-up demand for concerts globally,” said Live Nation president Joe Berchtold.

“Our festivals have been selling out faster than ever before. Our amphitheater business is ramping up quickly and leading into this fall and ’22, we expect to be our largest years ever,” added Berchtold.

Garth Brooks sold out stadiums in an hour, according to the exec. Travis Scott did the same with his Astroworld festival. Tours by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Billie Eilish, the Eagles and Guns N’ Roses were all sighted as examples.

As of last week, 222,170 upcoming events were listed on Bandsintown versus 87,000 at the start of 2021. 78% of those upcoming events (174,511) are happening before the end of this year.