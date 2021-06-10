Amazon Music Seeks To Revive The Radio Feel With DJ Mode

SEATTLE (CelebrityAccess) — Amazon Music announced the debut of DJ Mode, a new, on-demand listening experience that combines the personalization of digital music streaming with the old school feel of DJ-hosted radio.

At launch, the new feature will cover three of Amazon Music’s most popular stations – —Rap Rotation (hip-hop), Country Heat (country), and All Hits (pop) – and will include evolving insights from industry experts and tastemakers, and drop-ins from artists, along with facts and trivia generated by Amazon’s Alexa AI.

The new feature kicks off with a ‘takeover’ by pop icon Billie Eilish, who will share her inspirations and influences alongside her favorite songs and behind-the-scenes stories.

Billie’s limited-time, curated experience will continue to be updated with new stories about her music as new songs from her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever, are released. Fans can listen to The Billie Eilish Takeover ahead of her upcoming episode of the Prime Day Show, premiering June 17 on Prime Video, where she shares details about her set list for the show.

To begin listening with DJ Mode, Prime members and Amazon Music subscribers in the U.S. can opt in by requesting enabled stations using voice with Alexa.

“We’re continuing to revolutionize how listeners experience music, and with DJ Mode we’re combining the best of streaming and traditional radio,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “With DJ Mode, fans can stream music selected just for them, while enjoying the personality of DJ-hosted radio. We’re also delighted that Billie Eilish is behind our first-ever artist-led DJ Mode experience, which gives fans access to her musical tastes and storytelling, hosted by one of the most innovative artists in the world.”