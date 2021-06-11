Bell Media Relaunches Much Music As A Digital Content Channel On TikTok

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Bell Media announced plans to revive the influential Canadian music television brand MchMusich and bringing it to the short form video platform TikTok.

The launch, which is set for July 7, will showcase a new generation of personalities and creators for the brand and MuchMusic will deliver fresh content on a weekly basis, Bell Media said.

While a full programming slate for the media channel has yet to be announced, planned content will include the MuchMusic series Video On Trial, Intimate And Interactive, and Much Music Spotlight. The channel will also feature live music and brand integration opportunities.

“With hosts and creators that speak directly to Gen Z and younger Millennials, the all-new multiplatform MuchMusic stays true to its spirit as a seminal brand with an authentic voice,” said Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice-President, Sales & Sports, Bell Media. “Tailor made for today’s always on youth audience, MuchMusic doubles down as the essential destination for music and pop culture content. We are so thrilled to offer up an unbeatable lineup of opportunities for our clients.”

“Culture starts on TikTok, from music and trends to artists being discovered and rediscovered, so there’s an obvious synergy between TikTok and MuchMusic for the relaunch of this iconic institution,” said Adam Burchill, Head of Music, TikTok Canada. “MuchMusic has played an essential part in shaping the musical landscape for generations. Today, TikTok is redefining the way that fans discover and engage with their favorite music and artists, and I’m excited for our platform to bring MuchMusic to a new generation of fans not just in Canada, but around the world.”

MuchMusic launched in 1984 as Canada’s answer to the rise of specialty music cable channels such as MTV in the U.S. and featured content such as the dance show Electric Circus and the game show Test Pattern, as well as Citytv shows such as City Limits and The New Music.

In 2006, MuchMusic’s parent company CHUM Limited was acquired by Bell GlobeMedia and the brand was slowly weaned from its focus on music and by 2019, music on the channel had dwindled to just a lunchtime music video block, which was finally canceled itself in 2020.

MuchMusic’s current linear channel will continue to operate after the launch of the digital iteration, with a focus on comedy, Hollywood blockbusters, and unscripted content, Bell Media said.