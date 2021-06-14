Steve Martin & Andy Somers Launch Paladin Artists

(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran talent agents Steve Martin and Andy Somers announced the launch of the independent talent agency Paladin Artists.

Founded in strategic partnership with Wayne Forte’s Entourage Talent and Karrie Goldberg’s The Kagency, Paladin will focus on music touring, live events, theater, literary representation, touring exhibitions and estate management.

“The world has been through hell for the last 18 months with many places and people still struggling. I’m simply grateful to work with people I like and artists that I respect, enjoy and have fruitful relationships with,” says Paladin co-founder Steve Martin. “Many were able to take a step back during the shutdown and evaluate what is important, be it personal or business. The industry is rapidly evolving and will continue to do so in the post-pandemic world.”

“Paladin, Entourage and The Kagency share similar visions and will each benefit by the sharing of information, experiences, and common goals; exploring new means of improving the future of artist and brand representation while remaining independent at a controllable scale of operation,” Somers added.

At launch, Paladin’s team includes agents Chyna Chuan-Farrell, Seth Rappaport, Steve Ferguson, Kath Buckell, Magaly Barone, Sara Schilevert, and Christian Ellett.

Martin and Somers each began their careers at different agencies – MBA and Bandwagon respectively – at the same building in Midtown Manhattan.

Martin went on to join London-based The Agency Group in 1994 and played a key role in the development the Agency’s North American expansion. Part of Martin’s growth strategy for TAG was the acquisition of the second incarnation of Somers Bandwagon agency. Somers oversaw TAG’s expansion to the West Coast, opening an office there in 2000.