Boston Pops To Play July 4th Concert With An In-Person Audience At Tanglewoods

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — The iconic Boston Pops Fourth of July performance will return to an in-person event this year but instead of taking place on Boston’s Charles River Esplanade and will shift to Tanglewood for 2021.

The performance, which will be led by conductor Keith Lockhart, will feature special appearances by Jon Batiste, bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and legendary singer Mavis Staples.

The concert will be televised and livestreamed and will also include a broadcast of the fireworks finale, which will take place on Boston Commons from 8-10:30 pm.

Tickets to the show will be free on a first-come-first-serve basis with room at Tanglewood for 9,000 fans.

“All of us at the Boston Pops are putting our hearts and souls into planning our Fourth-of-July live concert stream for the many wonderful fans of the Boston Pops and the July 4th holiday. We are thrilled that this special event will launch Tanglewood’s reopening and that we will have a chance to show Boston Pops fans across the country the great beauty and appeal of one of America’s most beloved summer music festivals,” Lockhart said.

“Though health concerns related to the pandemic have abated over the last few weeks, after careful consideration we determined there wasn’t enough time to organize the many forces needed to safely return to the Esplanade and present what is considered one of the largest concert events in the world. We decided that it just wasn’t advisable to squeeze what is normally a ten month planning period into a five-week window,” Lockhart added.