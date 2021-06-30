Ultra Europe Postponed Until 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — For the second year in a row, organizers of the Ultra Music Festival announced that the 8th edition of Ultra Europe music festival has been postponed.

The 3-day EDM Festival, which was scheduled for July 9-11 at Park Mladeži in Split, Croatia, will now take place in 2022.

Headliners announced for the festival included David Guetta, Marshmello, Armin Van Buuren, and Afrojack.

A statement from Ultra Promoters announcing the postponement laid the blame squarely at the feet of the coronavirus.

Although it has been a difficult year for all of us, the world appears to be on the road to recovery, including in Ultra Europe’s host country of Croatia, where we have continuously tried to obtain approval for an Ultra Europe 2021 production.

Unfortunately, due to ongoing COVID-19 official government safety measures, specifically in relation to mass gatherings, the 8th edition of Ultra Europe has been rescheduled to July 8,9 and 10, 2022.

Tickets will remain valid and will be honored for use at the rescheduled festival. All ticket holders will be contacted via the email used for their original purchase with more information regarding their tickets and refund conditions.

While we eagerly await the chance to welcome you all back to Ultra Europe, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our loyal fans for the continued support and patience.

We are counting the days until we finally reunited next year in beautiful Croatia for The World’s Premier Destination Music Festival!