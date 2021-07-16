Polaris Music Prize Short List Announced For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of Canada’s prestigious Polaris Music Prize have revealed the 10 albums by Canadian artists selected for the 2021 Short List.

“This year’s Short List is an excellent snapshot of artists on the genreless, limitless vanguard of Canadian music. Congratulations to the nominees and thank you to our devoted community of jurors for their time and care spent crafting this list. After the year everyone’s had, we all could use a moment of reprieve. Consider this your invitation to give all 10 remarkable albums a generous spin,” said Polaris jury foreperson Melissa Vincent.

As part of the Polaris festivities this year, sponsor CBC Music has launched Short List Summer, an in-depth series that will take a deep dive into each of the short-listed albums and the artists who created them.

The series kicks off on Tuesday, July 20 when Polaris Spotlight: Cadence Weapon’s Parallel World goes live on CBCMusic.ca/polaris which will be followed up by a full broadcast on CBC Music and CBC Listen on July 25th. The rest of the albums on the shortlist will be featured in the coming weeks in the leadup to the announcement of the 2021 Polaris winner announcement.

Additional content around the Polaris Music Prize will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2021 Polaris Music Prize Short List is:

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory of Ice

Cadence Weapon – Parallel World

DijahSB – Head Above The Waters

Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words

Mustafa – When Smoke Rises

The OBGMs – The Ends

Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

TOBi – Elements Vol. 1

The Weather Station – Ignorance

Zoon – Bleached Wavves