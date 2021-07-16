TikTok Joins The 3 Billion Downloads Club

(Hypebot) — TikTok has become the most downloaded and highest-grossing non-game app in the first half of 2021 globally.

During that period there were 383 million first-time TikTok installs and an estimated $919.2 million in consumer spending, according to SensorTower.

That’s despite new TikTok app downloads falling 38% year-over-year from nearly 619 million in the first half of 2020. That decline after the app was removed from India’s app store.

Commerce on TikTok also rose 73% from $530.2 million in the previous half-year.

But competion is heating up with YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, Triller, and others all also fighting for short video marketing share.

